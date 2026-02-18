India engaging with global partners from position of strength, says EAM Jaishankar

“The established global order is clearly changing before our very eyes. Replacements are hard to create and we appear to be headed for a long twilight zone. This will be messy, risky, unpredictable, perhaps even dangerous,” Jaishankar said.

India is now engaging with its international partners from a position of strength, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday here, close on the heels of trade deal with the United States. Jaishankar pointed out that economic security is best served through stronger self-reliance and more trusted partners. This is particularly so in respect of large nations like India, he added.

India sealed a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU last month, closely followed by the announcement of a much-awaited bilateral trade pact with America.

“From a position of strength, India is engaging international partners more intensively. This is demonstrated in recently concluded trade deals,” Jaishankar said in his address at the inaugural session of the Global Economic Cooperation conference.