India launches first direct container freight train to Nepal, carrying 1,225 tonnes of canola from Kolkata port

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 10:18 PM IST
The Indian Railways has launched the first ever direct commercial container freight train to Nepal, in a move aimed at boosting rail-based cross-border freight movement. Officials said the first container freight train, comprising 40 wagons and carrying a consignment of 1,225 tonnes canola, completed its journey from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar customs yard in Nepal on July 23.
The official said the rake was booked on July 19, and was released from Nepal after unloading on July 25.
The cross-border train operation is built on the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol and the completion of the broad-gauge line between Jogbani (Bihar, India) and Biratnagar (Nepal). Both the countries had interchanged a Letter of Exchange (LoE), amending the protocol to the treaty of transit between India and Nepal in November 2025. The new arrangement removed the need for transshipment at the border, resulting in the reduction of transit time, logistics costs and cargo handling.
The new broad gauge line between Jogbani-Biratnagar (18.60 km) was inaugurated in June 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The project was sanctioned in 2010-11 and constructed with grant assistance from the Indian government.
“The initiative is expected to boost bilateral commerce, improve logistics efficiency and further reinforce India’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through modern railway infrastructure,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.
Apart from the Kolkata-Jogbani route, the new transit treaty also extends to Kolkata-Nautanwa (Sunauli), and Visakhapatnam-Nautanwa (Sunauli) transit corridors. The revised Letter of Exchange will enable direct rail connectivity along the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link for both containerized and bulk cargo to facilitate transport from the ports of Kolkata and Visakhapatnam to the Nepal Customs Yard cargo station located in Morang District, near Biratnagar in Nepal.
The railway projects between India and Nepal are being monitored by a Project Steering Committee (PSC) and Joint Working Group (JWG). According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meetings held in Kathmandu on June 11 and 12 discussed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for commencing passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section, the Final Location Survey (FLS) report for the Raxaul-Kathmandu broad-gauge railway link, technical support for the East-West Railway Link, and additional railway links.