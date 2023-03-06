India trying to ensure minimal dependence on foreign nations in healthcare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while addressing a post Budget seminar on ‘Health and Medical Research’, said that India is trying to ensure minimal dependence on foreign countries in healthcare sector. He added that the government will set up 1,50,000 health and wellness centres across the country.

“For several decades after Independence, there was a lack of an integrated approach and a long-term vision in health,” PM Modi said, adding that his government “has not kept healthcare restricted only to the Health Ministry but has emphasised on the approach of the whole government.”

He added, “For serious diseases, quality and modern health infra in the country is important. The government’s focus is also on the aspect that people get testing facilities near their houses and there will be better facilities for first aid.”

“For this, 150,000 health and wellness centres are being prepared in the country,” the prime minister said.

“It has been our government’s highest priority to make medical treatment affordable in India. That has been the thought behind free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs under Ayushman Bharat. Under this, approximately Rs 80,000 crore that would have been spent on medical treatments was saved,” PM Modi said, addressing the stakeholders of the healthcare sector in the post-Budget webinar.

He said, “‘Ayushman Bharat’, a government health insurance scheme and ‘Jan Aushadhi’ centres have saved Rs 1 lakh crore of citizens.”

PM Modi said, “India is consistently trying to ensure minimal dependence on foreign countries in health care, and for that Indian entrepreneurs should ensure India doesn’t have to import any technology and becomes self-reliant.”