India curtails 8,133 GWh of solar power as grid struggles to absorb excess daytime supply

The curtailed electricity from solar sources is approximately equal to one-and-a-half days’ worth of power consumed by the entire country in April-June. (Credit: Pexels)

During April-June, when the country’s peak power demand touched a record high of 270 gigawatts (GW), the grid operators had to curtail 8,133 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of electricity generated by solar power sources due to transmission bottlenecks and to maintain grid security, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

The curtailed electricity from solar sources is approximately equal to one-and-a-half days’ worth of power consumed by the entire country in April-June.

Solar power curtailment stood at 2,417 GWh in April, rising to 3,235 GWh in May and ⁠was at 2,481 GWh in June, the ministry said. “Renewable energy curtailment is implemented for reliable and secure operation of the grid,” it added.