India’s current account deficit widens to $4.2 bn in Q1 as trade gap rises

The changing composition of external flows was also reflected in India’s foreign exchange reserves. (File Photo)

India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $4.2 billion, or 0.5% of GDP, in the first quarter of 2026-27, from $3.4 billion, or 0.4% of GDP in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The modest widening in the CAD came primarily on the back of a sharper merchandise trade deficit. The merchandise trade gap increased to $86.1 billion in Q1 2026-27, compared with $68.9 billion in Q1 2025-26, reflecting the continued pressure from India’s import bill, the central bank said.

However, the impact of the wider trade deficit was partly offset by stronger earnings from services and higher remittance receipts.