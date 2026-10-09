India set to finalise critical mineral stockpiling policy amid supply chain disruptions

The Centre is planning to come up with a new policy on stockpiling of critical minerals within a month amid increasing concerns around supply chain disruptions, and to cut import dependency.

“We are making very elaborate plans for the stockpiles,” said Keshav Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, speaking at India Mines and Minerals Conclave 2026 organised by Industry body ASSOCHAM.

The policy is likely to be finalised within a month, he added.

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A stockpile is a strategic reserve maintained to ensure an uninterrupted supply of critical minerals.

Notably, critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of clean energy technologies and their expanding uses across wind turbines, electricity networks, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.