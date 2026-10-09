India set to finalise critical mineral stockpiling policy amid supply chain disruptions

The Centre is planning to come up with a new policy on stockpiling of critical minerals within a month amid increasing concerns around supply chain disruptions, and to cut import dependency.
“We are making very elaborate plans for the stockpiles,” said Keshav Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, speaking at India Mines and Minerals Conclave 2026 organised by Industry body ASSOCHAM.
The policy is likely to be finalised within a month, he added.
A stockpile is a strategic reserve maintained to ensure an uninterrupted supply of critical minerals.
Notably, critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential raw materials required to fuel the growth of clean energy technologies and their expanding uses across wind turbines, electricity networks, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.
However, India has little processing capacity for these critical minerals and is 100% import-dependent for most of these minerals. India’s efforts to secure critical mineral assets overseas are also facing a series of hurdles.
The government’s flagship overseas acquisition vehicle, Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) has struggled to expand its overseas footprint in mineral-rich countries such as Australia, Vietnam, Mali and Chile, as proposed investments in critical mineral extraction projects have either stalled or fallen through.
So far, progress has been limited to Argentina, where it has acquired five lithium brine blocks in Catamarca province.
China controls 90% of global critical mineral processing and often uses it as leverage during times of trade tensions.
To safeguard the country from any supply disruptions, India’s National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM) has proposed to develop a National Critical Mineral Stockpile Programme for stockpiling critical and strategic minerals. For the development of such a reserve, the government also commits to allocate Rs 500 crore for the mission period of seven years, from 2024- 25 to 2030-31.
The National Critical Minerals Stockpile will have at least 5 critical minerals, designed to mitigate risks from global supply chain disruptions and ensure that essential minerals are available to meet domestic needs during emergencies.
“A joint initiative between central PSUs or with private companies shall be institutionalised to develop a National Critical Mineral Stockpile Programme, for stockpiling critical and strategic minerals, to guard against supply disruptions and aid mineral supply for domestic utilisation,” a government document on NCMM released in 2025 said.
Push for critical mineral processing
Given India’s limited critical mineral processing capacity and China’s dominance in the sector, the country remains vulnerable to supply disruptions. To address this strategic vulnerability, India is stepping up policy measures to expand domestic processing capacity and reduce its dependence on China.
To boost domestic processing capacity, the government has identified four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — to promote the setting up of critical mineral processing plants.
Chandra said that the government plans to develop every park as a complete ecosystem for a particular mineral. Accordingly, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are looking at rare earth processing, while Odisha and Maharashtra are set to focus on nickel and lithium, respectively.
He also stressed the need for developing indigenous technology for critical mineral processing.
“No country which has actually established their technology in the critical mineral processing and development is ready to share it with any upcoming country. And so the only option left in front of us is to develop our own indigenous technology or get the technology where it is available,” he said.
He said the government has identified nine Centers of Excellence for this and some of them are making substantial progress.
Earlier, Chandra had said that the government is planning to launch a new scheme for lithium and nickel, two critical minerals considered crucial for the battery manufacturing ecosystem.
Talk of the scheme to promote the processing of these two minerals has been around for some time. In April, former Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal had said the ministry was in the advanced stages of framing a policy to promote critical mineral processing and had shortlisted two minerals considered critical for electric vehicles, without naming them.