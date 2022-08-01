India concludes 5G spectrum auction; Reliance Jio largest bidder

August 1, 2022 7:27:46 pm
India’s biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum received bids worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio taking up a major chunk worth Rs 88,078 crore.
Gautam Adani’s group paid Rs 212 crore for 400 MHz, or less than one per cent of all spectrum sold, in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services, as reported by PTI.
Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71 per cent, was sold.
In all, bids worth Rs 1,50,173 crore were received, he said, adding the government will in the first year get Rs 13,365 crore.
Barring the 1800 MHz band, for which Jio and Airtel engaged in fierce bidding, spectrum in all bands was sold at reserve (base) price, he said.
with PTI inputs
