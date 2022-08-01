scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

India concludes 5G spectrum auction; Reliance Jio largest bidder

Companies like Reliance Industries' Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd participated in today's event. In all, Rs 150,173 crore of bids were received.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 7:27:46 pm
Department of Telecommunications, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsSince telcos like Airtel and Vi have a mix of both kinds of spectrum while Jio has all its spectrum through auctions, in 2016, the Centre fixed the SUC floor rate at 3 per cent of a telco's adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

India’s biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum received bids worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio taking up a major chunk worth Rs 88,078 crore.

Gautam Adani’s group paid Rs 212 crore for 400 MHz, or less than one per cent of all spectrum sold, in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services, as reported by PTI.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel made a successful bid of Rs 43,084 crore, while Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71 per cent, was sold.

In all, bids worth Rs 1,50,173 crore were received, he said, adding the government will in the first year get Rs 13,365 crore.

Barring the 1800 MHz band, for which Jio and Airtel engaged in fierce bidding, spectrum in all bands was sold at reserve (base) price, he said.

with PTI inputs

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 07:27:46 pm

