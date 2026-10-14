Working to develop relationship with China ‘once again’; US ties go beyond trade: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India and China had “some concerns” in the past, but New Delhi is working to develop the relationship with Beijing “once again”, adding that the US and India ties are “safe” and the US is the country’s largest trade partner, and will continue to be in the days ahead.

The minister’s comments come amid worries of fresh hiccups in trade negotiations with the US in the backdrop of US President Trump signing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, giving him legal powers to impose up to 100% tariffs on major buyers of Russian oil such as India and China.

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 6 had said that India-US trade deal talks have hit a plateau, beyond which giving or taking might be “very, very” difficult, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer on October 3 also said that India and US trade deal talks are in their final phase, but the signing of the deal is not “imminent” as both countries have identified a “universe of items that are sticking points”.

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“We are open to all countries around the world as long as we get a fair deal, ensure continuity in the engagement and as long as the geo-political situation does not deteriorate. I think we had some concerns in the past. We are working to develop the relationship with China once again, but the last word has not been scripted on this journey,” Goyal said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, in response to a question on possibilities of joint ventures with China.

Fragmented supply chain, India & US ties

On the growing fragmentation of supply chains, Goyal said that countries will have to map out their future based on their levels of development on the one hand, and their size of development on the other. “And finally, you will have to consider that in this fragmented world, if people let each other down… you spoke about disagreements… it’s not about disagreements… it’s about the willingness to listen to each other’s point of view… the moment you start listening to each other… you find a solution,” he said.

On India’s ties with the US, the minister said: “The relationship with the US that India enjoys is very substantive, very consequential for the world… being two large democracies. One must bear in mind that it’s not only about trade; of course, the US is our largest trading partner, and they will continue to be in the days to come and by and large I don’t see any problems in any agreements with the US. But, it’s about trade, defence and technology partnership, critical minerals and people-to-people ties.

“We engage with the US on so many tracks, whether its defence exercises, whether it’s our work towards ensuring supply chains for technology and services. The US and India have a very consequential relationship, and it’s only going to get better irrespective of changes in political thinking whether in India or the US. India and the US have a very safe relationship, and I don’t think the rest of the world needs to worry about it,” Goyal said.

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Easing ties with China

While India’s trade negotiations with the US have seen its share of challenges, India-China economic ties have eased. In March this year, the government relaxed rules for the country’s largest state-run power equipment maker, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), to procure 21 ‌critical items from China for five years.

In June, the Finance Ministry allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturing companies with factories in India to participate in government tenders for critical power projects. The four firms — TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India and Taikai Electric (India) — have been exempted from the provisions of the public procurement rules. These rules require entities from countries sharing a land border with India to register with the relevant Indian authority to be eligible to bid in the procurement of goods, services, or works.

This came after the Ministry of Power had, in January this year, sought an exemption for certain entities with manufacturing units in India for critical power projects from participating in government procurement. The exemption was given after deliberation by the committee of secretaries (CoS), based on the recommendation of the ‘registration committee’ constituted under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) that vets and clears the registration process for applications after restrictions were placed on Chinese entities.

These restrictions were introduced in 2020, in the aftermath of the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control. The provisions required Chinese bidders to obtain mandatory political and security clearances from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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In March, the government also eased Press Note 3 restrictions by approving a 60-day deadline to clear investment proposals from land-bordering countries, including China, for capital goods, electronic capital goods, electronic components, polysilicon, and ingot-wafer for solar cells.