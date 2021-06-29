‘India, Chile are top targets for apps with fake vaccine promises’

Malware and malicious links hidden inside these fakes display ads and try to steal banking information and credentials, McAfee’s report said.

The year 2021 is slated to be one of malware misinformation and sneak attacks by hackers who will look to prey upon human insecurities regarding vaccination to target their digital devices, a report released by McAfee has revealed.

“With most of the world still anxious about Covid and getting vaccinated, cybercriminals are targeting these fears with bogus apps, text messages, and social media invitations. Malware and malicious links hidden inside these fakes display ads and try to steal banking information and credentials,” McAfee’s report said.

India and Chile were the top two countries targeted by fake apps which lure people with promises of vaccinations, with the total malware detected by McAfee reaching 43 million at the end of December 2020, the report has revealed. “… our ongoing effort is to ensure that we protect what is of paramount importance to consumers — their personal data,” said Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director at McAfee Enterprise, India.