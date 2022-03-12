India, Canada weigh interim trade pact

With an aim to strengthen their economic ties, India and Canada agreed to formally re-launch the negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA).

This issue was discussed on Friday at the fifth Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI), which was co-chaired by Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canadian Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng.

The two nations also agreed to consider an interim agreement or early progress trade agreement that could bring early commercial gains to both the countries. According to a joint statement, the ministers highlighted the existing trade complementarities between India and Canada and emphasised that the agreement would help in expanding bilateral trade in goods and services by unlocking the potential across sectors.