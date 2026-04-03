India-bound oil tanker with Iran crude changes course, heads to China port

An Iran oil tanker headed for India changed course near Gujarat and is now bound for China. (Representative image)

An oil tanker carrying Iranian crude that was on course for India changed its declared destination to a Chinese port after coming quite close to Gujarat, according to ship tracking data Friday.

For nearly seven years now, India has not bought Iranian oil. This was to be the first delivery.

Eswatini-flagged tanker Ping Shun, which was approaching the Vadinar port in Gujarat, later signalled Dongying in China’s Shandong province as its destination, according to data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler.

Trade sources said payment-related issues could be the reason behind the diversion.

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The tanker, carrying about 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude, had taken a path that was headed to Vadinar, and as of Thursday afternoon, it was indicating arrival at the Gujarat port between late Thursday and early Friday. Later, it took a sharp turn to the south from its earlier course, and changed its declared destination to Dongying.