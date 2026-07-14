Ease bike taxi rules: permit private bikes, phase electrification, says consumer advocacy group

The bike taxi sector is emerging as a key part of urban mobility, offering relatively affordable last-mile connectivity amid patchy public transportation networks across the country. (Image generated using AI)

State governments should explicitly permit online transport aggregators such as Uber, Ola and Rapido to onboard private motorcycles for usage as bike taxis, and rather than mandating a permanent commercial conversion, should recognise such vehicles through “lightweight permit models,” a recent research report has said.

The report titled ‘Harmonising Bike Taxi Regulations in India,’ prepared by consumer-advocacy group CUTS International, also batted against state governments from enacting policies that require fleet electrification immediately, and instead called for a phased implementation approach.

The bike taxi sector is emerging as a key part of urban mobility, offering relatively affordable last-mile connectivity amid patchy public transportation networks across the country. It is also creating livelihood opportunities for lakhs of gig workers. The sector could be a $1.46 billion market by 2030, and offer more than 5 million gig work opportunities.