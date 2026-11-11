Government bans export of lithium-ion battery waste days after new scheme on critical minerals processing

With an eye on building a resilient domestic ecosystem for battery recycling and refining, the government has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass and related battery waste with immediate effect.

Black mass is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down. Apart from lithium, this powder contains critical minerals such as cobalt, manganese, silicon, tin, nickel, rhenium, and graphite, among others. Recycling of black mass can help recover these crucial materials, which can be reused to make new batteries.

In a notification issued on November 10, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the commerce ministry amended the export policy for “waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators – Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-lon Battery Black Mass)” from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’.

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“This Notification shall come into effect immediately. The provisions of Para 1.05 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 regarding transitional arrangement shall be applicable under this Notification,” it added.

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The ban on these exports comes days after the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme to provide capital expenditure support for critical mineral processing. The scheme, which has an outlay of Rs 2,814 crore, will focus on establishing an ecosystem for lithium and nickel processing and is expected to support sectors such as electric mobility, battery energy storage systems, electronics, defence, and specialty steel.

There have been concerns within the government over the export of black mass, particularly at a time when several countries have imposed restrictions on its export to retain critical minerals and strengthen their domestic supply chains. India has limited domestic reserves of these minerals that are instrumental to manufacture batteries and remains heavily dependent on imports. Thus, waste streams from electrical and electronic equipment, as well as discarded lithium-ion batteries, are increasingly viewed as an important secondary source of these materials.

On the other hand, limited domestic recycling and refining capabilities have been cited as factors behind the export of such waste.

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According to government data, 57 lithium-ion battery recyclers are currently registered on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Battery Waste Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal, with a combined annual processing capacity of 5.17 lakh metric tonnes. But when it comes to specifically processing lithium-ion battery black mass, companies’ input capacity is estimated to be around 75,500 metric tonnes per annum.

Shyamasis Das, Fellow at New Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) told The Indian Express that while preventing the export of black mass is in India’s interest given the valuable minerals it contains, maximising the recovery of these materials domestically and ensuring they meet the required grades requires technical know-how and experience.

“Some industry players take the easier route which is selling black mass in the international market instead of recovering the minerals,” Das said. “This black mass largely ends up in the hands of recyclers in China. They have the largest recycling capacity and hence, they have demand for black mass. The presence of huge battery cell manufacturing capacity in China also leads to high demand for recycled minerals. India has to develop domestic cell manufacturing capacity to close the loop of the battery circular economy,” he added.

In March, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, citing vehicle makers’ body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), had told the Parliament that India’s entire current demand for lithium is met through imports, making the supply chain for electric vehicles sensitive to external shocks.

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“Recent policy developments in China, specifically the decision to impose export controls and licensing requirements on high-performance Lithium-ion batteries, cathode materials, artificial-graphite anodes, and associated manufacturing technology, could tighten near-term global supply conditions. This creates potential supply-chain vulnerability for Indian EV manufacturers who rely on Chinese midstream processing,” it had said.