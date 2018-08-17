India bans import of polluting petcoke for use as fuel

India is aiming to reduce its greenhouse emissions. (Photo: Reuters) India is aiming to reduce its greenhouse emissions. (Photo: Reuters)

India on Friday banned the import of petcoke for use as fuel, but said shipments for use as feedstock in some industries was allowed.

Usage of petcoke, a dirtier alternative to coal, in the energy-hungry country has come under scrutiny due to rising pollution levels in major cities.

“Import of Petcoke is allowed for only cement, lime kiln, calcium carbide and gasification industries, when used as the feedstock or in the manufacturing process on actual user condition,” the directorate general of foreign trade said.

As the world’s largest consumer of petcoke, India imports over half its annual petcoke consumption of about 27 million tonnes, mainly from the United States. Local producers include Indian Oil Corp, Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corp.

India is the world’s biggest consumer of petroleum coke, which is a dark solid carbon material that emits 11 percent more greenhouse gases than coal, according to the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

