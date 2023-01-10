scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

India-Australia pact will give immediate market access at zero duty: Official

India would get cheaper raw materials such as coal, aluminum for industries, making the country more competitive and provide quality goods to consumers at affordable prices, he said.

The agreement signed last year came into force in December, 2022. (Representational Image)
Listen to this article
India-Australia pact will give immediate market access at zero duty: Official
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between India and Australia would provide immediate market access at zero duty accounting 96.4 per cent of India’s exports in value terms to Australia, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The ECTA has the potential to double bilateral ties between the two countries to USD 50 billion over the next five years, Ministry of Commerce and Industry joint secretary M Balaji said. The deal would be a win-win situation for both the nations. India would get cheaper raw materials such as coal, aluminum for industries, making the country more competitive and provide quality goods to consumers at affordable prices, he said.

Balaji was speaking at a seminar and outreach programme on India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement here. The agreement signed last year came into force in December, 2022.

Besides India, Australia would also gain from the agreement as the country would receive preferential access to over 70 per cent of India’s tariff lines, he said. Around 40 per cent of the tariff lines would get zero-duty access immediately, he noted. According to him, sectors including textiles, garments, gems and jewellery, leather and non-leather footwear, handicrafts, automobile parts and engineering products may gain larger market share in Australia following the deal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each

“India-Australia ECTA will provide immediate market access at zero duty accounting for 98.3 per cent tariff lines, which is 96.4 per cent of India’s exports in value terms to Australia,” he said.

Giving some statistics, he said exports from Tamil Nadu during 2021-22 financial year was about USD 384 million and during the current year it may breach USD 500 million. In Tamil Nadu, gems and jewellery, leather and non-leather footwear segment, handicraft, auto-parts, engineering products were expected to gain larger market share in the short term, he said.

India-Australia ECTA would gain immensely from textiles and garments sector, especially on the made-ups, apparel and garments also opening a window for the handloom sector, Balaji said. Zonal additional director general of foreign trade Rajalakshmi Devaraj said the removal of trade barriers between the two countries serves the commercial interests of both the nations.

Advertisement

“The competitiveness of Indian exports will increase due to immediate zero duty access and will result in higher market share,” she said.

Australian Consul General for South India Sarah Kirlew, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India-Chennai regional manager Subash Chahar, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India regional director C H Nadigar were present on the occasion

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 20:41 IST
Next Story

Chennai government buses get enhanced security, panic buttons and CCTV cameras

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close