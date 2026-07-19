India amends tax treaty with Sri Lanka to plug avoidance

While the PPT is included in most of India’s DTAAs through the MLI, it is part of some other DTAAs through bilateral processes for countries such as Chile, Iran, Hong Kong, and China. (File Photo)

India has amended its tax treaty with Sri Lanka to tighten loopholes in double taxation avoidance and to curb revenue leakage by preventing treaty abuse. The intention for amending the pact has been to eliminate double taxation without creating opportunities for non-taxation or reduced taxation through tax evasion or avoidance through treaty-shopping arrangements.

The amended protocol between the two countries was brought into force on June 19 this year and has now been notified by the Ministry of Finance.

The provisions of the amended protocol will apply in India on income derived beginning April 1, 2027.

The amended treaty between the two countries has included the Principal Purpose Test (PPT). An anti-avoidance tool, the PPT ensures denial of benefits under a double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA), where it is reasonable to conclude that one of the principal purposes of an arrangement or transaction was to obtain a benefit, directly or indirectly, under a treaty unless the granting of the benefit was in accordance with the object and purpose of the treaty.