India’s agri, dairy interests fully protected in US trade deal, joint statement with details likely soon, says Piyush Goyal

The American Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that the deal will improve access to American farm products to “India's massive market”.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra, Sukalp Sharma
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 08:08 PM IST
Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal makes a press statement on the completion of India-US tariff in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. AP/PTI(AP02_03_2026_000295A)Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal makes a press statement on the completion of India-US tariff in New Delhi, Tuesday. (AP/PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Interests of India’s sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy have been fully protected in the India-US trade deal, which is much better than what New Delhi’s competitors got from Washington, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured on Tuesday. Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Goyal said the deal is in the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries, and its technical details will be made available through an India-US joint statement likely to be issued soon.

In the absence of the deal’s details, Goyal emphasized that the interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors have been fully safeguarded in the deal, and that their protection was a priority throughout the negotiations between the two countries. Goyal also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never allowed the interests of these sectors to be compromised. According to the minister, the personal friendship and close ties between Modi and Trump played a key role in securing the deal.

“The Prime Minister is constantly concerned about our farmers, those associated with animal husbandry, and the dairy sector. He has never allowed their interests to be compromised… In this US trade deal, the sensitive sectors of agriculture and dairy have been protected,” Goyal said.

Also Read | On India-US deal, key takeaways before the fine print

After US President Donald Trump on Monday slashed tariffs on India from 50% to 18% under the India-US trade deal, the American Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins said that the deal will improve access to American farm products to “India’s massive market”. This comes amid farmers’ concerns over a surge in imports of US farm products as Washington is considered to be among the world’s largest agricultural subsidisers. In his Truth Social post announcing the deal on Monday night, Trump had said that India would move forward to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero.

Earlier on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Parliament that the government undertakes negotiations for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers. In a written reply to a Parliament question, Chouhan said, “Adequate safeguards are built in to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy from unfair competition”.

Calling the deal a historic achievement, Goyal said that it will help bolster the Indian economy and help a range of sectors. These include labour-intensive and export-oriented sectors like textiles and apparel, seafood, engineering goods and machine parts, gems and jewellery, leather and footwear, technology, and chemicals. Many of these had been hit hard due to tariffs totalling 50% imposed by the Trump administration on most goods from India. Goyal also said that the deal will benefit the workforce in various sectors and segments, particularly those in small and medium enterprises.

Goyal stated that the deal is not just about trade but also about integrating India into global value chains (GVCs) and attracting investments worth lakhs of crores into the country. According to him, this deal will help India access world-class technology in Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and critical minerals, apart from paving the way for high-performance data centres and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to be set up in India.

Story continues below this ad

The Commerce Minister said that he wanted to speak on the deal in Parliament, and blamed the Congress and other opposition parties for not being able to do so. He hit out specifically at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and criticized the opposition, alleging that its behaviour was “unbecoming” and that it harboured a “negative mindset” about the deal. Goyal accused the opposition of trying to mislead the public on the deal and hinder the country’s progress despite the deal’s clear benefits.

“Ordinarily, we wanted to speak about this in Parliament, but we all saw that vile scene, the way the opposition, especially the Congress Party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and their allies—DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party—behaved so abhorrently today in Parliament. They reached the seat of the Honourable Speaker and insulted him. I strongly condemn the opposition and Rahul Gandhi, because of whom, instead of being in Parliament, we have come before you here to give this information,” Goyal said.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
twitter

Sukalp Sharma is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 13 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Yumnam Khemchand Singh. (Credit: X/@YKhemchandSingh)
Y Khemchand Singh elected leader of Manipur BJP legislature party, set to take over as next CM
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’
India’s most expensive number plate
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement