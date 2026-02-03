India’s agri, dairy interests fully protected in US trade deal, joint statement with details likely soon, says Piyush Goyal

Interests of India’s sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy have been fully protected in the India-US trade deal, which is much better than what New Delhi’s competitors got from Washington, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured on Tuesday. Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Goyal said the deal is in the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries, and its technical details will be made available through an India-US joint statement likely to be issued soon.

In the absence of the deal’s details, Goyal emphasized that the interests of the agriculture and dairy sectors have been fully safeguarded in the deal, and that their protection was a priority throughout the negotiations between the two countries. Goyal also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never allowed the interests of these sectors to be compromised. According to the minister, the personal friendship and close ties between Modi and Trump played a key role in securing the deal.

“The Prime Minister is constantly concerned about our farmers, those associated with animal husbandry, and the dairy sector. He has never allowed their interests to be compromised… In this US trade deal, the sensitive sectors of agriculture and dairy have been protected,” Goyal said.

After US President Donald Trump on Monday slashed tariffs on India from 50% to 18% under the India-US trade deal, the American Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins said that the deal will improve access to American farm products to “India’s massive market”. This comes amid farmers’ concerns over a surge in imports of US farm products as Washington is considered to be among the world’s largest agricultural subsidisers. In his Truth Social post announcing the deal on Monday night, Trump had said that India would move forward to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero.

Earlier on Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Parliament that the government undertakes negotiations for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) only after carefully safeguarding the interests of Indian agriculture, allied sectors and farmers, including small and marginal farmers. In a written reply to a Parliament question, Chouhan said, “Adequate safeguards are built in to protect sensitive sectors such as agriculture and dairy from unfair competition”.

Calling the deal a historic achievement, Goyal said that it will help bolster the Indian economy and help a range of sectors. These include labour-intensive and export-oriented sectors like textiles and apparel, seafood, engineering goods and machine parts, gems and jewellery, leather and footwear, technology, and chemicals. Many of these had been hit hard due to tariffs totalling 50% imposed by the Trump administration on most goods from India. Goyal also said that the deal will benefit the workforce in various sectors and segments, particularly those in small and medium enterprises.

Goyal stated that the deal is not just about trade but also about integrating India into global value chains (GVCs) and attracting investments worth lakhs of crores into the country. According to him, this deal will help India access world-class technology in Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and critical minerals, apart from paving the way for high-performance data centres and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to be set up in India.

The Commerce Minister said that he wanted to speak on the deal in Parliament, and blamed the Congress and other opposition parties for not being able to do so. He hit out specifically at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and criticized the opposition, alleging that its behaviour was “unbecoming” and that it harboured a “negative mindset” about the deal. Goyal accused the opposition of trying to mislead the public on the deal and hinder the country’s progress despite the deal’s clear benefits.

“Ordinarily, we wanted to speak about this in Parliament, but we all saw that vile scene, the way the opposition, especially the Congress Party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and their allies—DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party—behaved so abhorrently today in Parliament. They reached the seat of the Honourable Speaker and insulted him. I strongly condemn the opposition and Rahul Gandhi, because of whom, instead of being in Parliament, we have come before you here to give this information,” Goyal said.