Independence of CAs crucial for financial statements: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the independence of chartered accountants is very crucial for the trust and integrity of a company’s financial statements.

“The independence of chartered accountants is extremely important and significant for the trust and integrity of financial statements. Therefore, their responsibility is not limited just to the shareholders since statutory filings and audit reports are public documents and they are relied on by various stakeholders, including financial institutions, government and common retail investors,” Sitharaman said, while addressing the World Congress of Accountants.