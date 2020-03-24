Nirmala Sitharaman extends income tax, GST deadlines amid coronavirus lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is heading the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force. (File) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is heading the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force. (File)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended the last date for filing income tax returns for FY19 to June 30 while assuring that the government would soon come out with an economic package amid businesses and commercial activities taking a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 18-19 is extended to June 30, 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12 per cent to 9 per cent,” Nirmala Sitharaman, who is heading the “COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force”, said at a press conference in New Delhi.

In a breather to businesses and traders unable to meet deadlines due to coronavirus outbreak, Sitharaman also extended the last date for filing March, April, May 2020 GST returns and composition returns to June 30.

The government has also extended the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar to June 30 from March 31. Sitharaman said the Vivad se Vishwas tax dispute resolution scheme had been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10 per cent interest on the principal amount.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd