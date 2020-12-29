ITR Filing 2019-20: Here’s how to file your Income Tax Return online

ITR Filing 2019-20: Hurry, last date for filing your income tax return for financial year 2019-20 is December 31. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock, editing: Gargi Singh)

ITR Filing 2019-20: We are just a few days away from the end of the calendar year 2020 and this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) to December 31.

As per the latest report, over 4.23 crore taxpayers have filed their ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2020-21 (FY20) till December 27.

Earlier this month, we told you about the list of key documents that are required for filing income tax returns, and today we will tell you how you can file income tax returns online.

It must be noted that filing an income tax return is necessary for every individual who earns Rs 2,50,000 or more annually.

Steps to file your income tax return (ITR) online:

Log in to the website of the Income Tax Department (Click here: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home) with the help of your Permanent Account Number (PAN).

If you are not already a registered user, then you will be required to “Register Yourself” the first time, otherwise you need to click on “Login Here” under the registered user option.

If you are a new user, after clicking “Register Yourself” you will need to select your user type and then enter your PAN, Surname, Middle name, First name, Date of birth and Residential status.

Now fill the registration form and verify your registration.

After successful registration, log in again. You must note that your PAN serves as the user ID. After successfully logging in, select the filing of income tax return option.

Select AY 2020-21, from the dropdown menu, then select the relevant ITR form number.

Carefully check and provide all your personal income details, you will have to provide all the key documents in the asked format.

Following this in the submission mode, click ‘prepare and submit online’. Income tax due and interest (if any) will be calculated automatically.

After that, select your bank account. This is the bank account where you will receive the tax refund (if any).