ITR Filing 2019-20: When is the last date, how to file Income Tax Return online

Income Tax Return (ITR) Filing 2019-20 Last Date: Things to keep in mind while filing your income tax return. (Representative image)

ITR Filing 2019-20: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the government had extended the date of making tax-saving investments and filing the income tax return.

This year, the last date for filing your income tax return for the financial year 2019-20 has been extended to November 30. While those who are yet to file their returns for the financial year 2018-19 can do so by September 30.

How to file income tax return (ITR) online?

First of all, open the Income Tax Department’s web portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in)

After this, you will be required to register yourself (in case you are not already a registered user)

Users can register themselves for filing ITRs using their permanent account number (PAN). The PAN serves as the user ID.

After successfully logging in, select the filing of income tax return option.

To select the assessment year (AY), you will be re-directed to a new page. Select the AY from the dropdown menu, then with ITR form number 1, and filing type – original or revised return.

Following this in the submission mode, click ‘prepare and submit online’.

After that, select your bank account. This is the bank account where you will receive the tax refund (if any).

Taxpayers should also refer to their Form 26AS and tally it with their Form 16 (provided by their employers/banks/mutual funds etc.) for the amount of taxes they paid to the government.

From this year, the government has also launched a new Form 26AS which will have Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs), which the government says will help the taxpayers recall all their major financial transactions so that they have a ready reckoner to enable them while filing the ITR.

