CBDT extends income tax return filing deadline till March 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the deadline of income tax return (ITR) filing for Assessment Year 2021-22 till March 15, 2022, a statement by the Ministry of Finance informed.

This is the third time that the deadline for filing of the ITRs has been extended for the 2020-21 financial year. The previous deadline was till December 31, 2021.

“On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID and in electronic filing of various reports of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22,” the government statement said.

Apart from the extension of the deadline for ITR filing, CBDT has also extended the due date of furnishing of Report of Audit to February 15, 2022.

The extension comes following appeals by multiple charted accountant associations, taxpayers, tax professionals, etc. to the government urging them to extend the due date of submission of tax audit reports and filing of income tax returns. Various tax professionals and charted accountants had even posted about their concerns on social media platforms a few days ago and had trended hashtags urging for an extension of the due dates.