Income-tax return filing, audit deadlines extended for AY22

Citing difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22. The deadline for income tax returns for individuals whose accounts are not to be audited has been extended for the second time this year to December 31 from the earlier extended deadline of September 30.

“On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, the CBDT has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of ITRs and audit reports for AY 2021-22 … the due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021,” the Finance Ministry said.

The due date of furnishing of report of audit under any provision of the Income-tax Act for the previous year 2020-21 which was earlier extended to November 30 from October 31 has now been further extended to January 15, 2022, it said.

The due date of furnishing a report from an accountant by persons entering into international transactions or specified domestic transactions under section 92E of the Income-tax Act for the previous year 2020-21 has been extended to January 31 next year. It was earlier extended to November 30 from October 31. The due date of furnishing of belated/revised income tax return for the Assessment Year 2021-22 has now been extended to March 31 next year from January 31, 2022.