Steps to check income tax refund status online

Income Tax (ITR) Refund Status Online 2019-20: Once the Income Tax is filed, the IT department will undertake a series of actions to process the ITR. If a refund is due, it informs the tax payee via SMS or email.

July 31, 2019, is the last date for filing the annual Income Tax Returns (ITR), for the 2019-20 financial year. (File Photo)

Income Tax (ITR) Refund Status Online 2019-20: July 31 is the last date for filing the annual Income Tax Returns (ITR), for the 2019-20 financial year. If your gross total income is more than Rs 2,50,000 — before allowing deductions under section 80C and 80U — in a financial year, then you are required to file returns. However, if you have paid taxes higher than the actual tax liability then you can claim the income tax refund.

ITR filing: Documents you need to file tax returns

The Income Tax Department will “only” issue refunds via e-mode into bank accounts of taxpayers and they should link PAN with their accounts. The department also said refunds will be sent to bank accounts as it will issue “only e-refunds from March 1, 2019.”

Till now, the department used to issue refunds to taxpayers either in their bank accounts or through account payee cheques, in a case-to-case basis depending on the category of taxpayers.

The taxpayers can check if their bank account is linked with their PAN by logging onto the e-filing website of the department- https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Recently, the linking of the PAN with the Aadhaar-PAN has been made “mandatory” for those filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) and this procedure has to be “completed” by March 31 this year.

Individuals can file their tax return either using the online platform on the e-filing website, http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or by filling the details in the excel utility downloaded from the e-filing website and uploading the same on the e-filing website.

Once the Income Tax is filed, the IT department will undertake a series of actions to process the ITR. If a refund is due, it informs the tax payee via SMS or email.

The status of refund can be checked either from the income tax e-filing portal or the NSDL website.

Here are the simple steps to check Income Tax Refund status online:

Step 1: Go to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Login with the User ID, Password, Date of Birth / Date of Incorporation and Captcha.

Step 3: Go to My Account and click on “Refund/Demand Status”.

Step 4: Below details would be displayed

Assessment Year
Status
Reason (For Refund Failure if any)
Mode of Payment is displayed.

Step 5: Taxpayer can now view Refund/ Demand Status.

