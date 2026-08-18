Income Tax Dept investigates outward remittances; shell entities, CSR expenses under scanner

The investigations have been underway for a while, and now a nationwide verification exercise has been launched by the department to verify these outward foreign remittances.

Around 394 entities, including 117 entities located in land-border states, and 36 professionals were found to have been allegedly involved in sending large amounts of remittances abroad despite them being non-filers or having filed income tax returns showing very small turnovers, the Income Tax Department said in a statement on Tuesday. Some of these entities were also showing such transactions as expenses for corporate social responsibility (CSR) but were instead diverting the money abroad, officials told The Indian Express.

“The turnovers had no apparent correlation with the large amounts of money being remitted abroad. They also did not appear to match the stated purpose of the remittances, such as payment for freight, import of software, or import of consulting services. Further ground-level intelligence revealed that these entities were not actually operating from the addresses declared by them,” the statement said.