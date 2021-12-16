Searches at premises linked to 4 ARCs: I-T

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has searched at least 60 premises linked to four asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi for alleged irregularities.

The search conducted on December 8 found that the ARCs adopted “unfair and fraudulent trade practices in acquiring the non-performing assets (NPAs) from lender banks”.

Without naming the ARCs, the tax agency said it has found “an unholy nexus” between the borrower groups and the ARCs.

It also found that the ARCs have used “shell/ dummy” companies in the process.

“ The amount at which the NPA has been acquired by the ARC has been found to be far less than the real value of the collateral securities covering the said asset/NPA,” said the tax department in a statement.

The I-T searches found that the minimum cash payout made out by the ARCs to lenders for acquiring the stressed assets were made through the funds of the borrower group. “Such funds have been routed through several layers of dummy companies controlled by the borrower group or through hawala channels,” it added.

The tax department said it has also found that the ARCs have disposed the assets that were acquired by them from the banks in a non-transparent way.

The tax agency has also seized cash of Rs 4 crore during its search operation.