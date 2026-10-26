Income Tax Department nudges UAE property owners for assets disclosure scheme

Nudging taxpayers under its ongoing assets disclosure scheme, Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), the Income Tax Department has recently reached out to select taxpayers who have invested in residential and commercial properties in the UAE, sources in the Ministry of Finance said.

Information received by tax authorities through the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) with other countries has been displayed on the e-filing portal of the tax department for assets reported on their PANs by the foreign jurisdictions to nudge them to disclose the undeclared overseas assets, the sources said.

Around 1,100 taxpayers have filed applications so far under the scheme which was launched on August 16. The disclosures can be made till December 31. Taxpayers can log in to the e-filing portal and download their information for three years from 2022 to 2024, sources said.

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“The information received under AEOI from the signatories of CRS/FATCA frameworks only has been displayed in the e-filing portal. The Department receives information under other multilateral frameworks which have not been displayed in the portal due to various risk factors or non-disclosure commitments,” a source said, adding that the Department collects information and intelligence from other sources as well.

In a high-level meeting held on October 23, the Income Tax Department decided that such information may also be shared with relevant taxpayers, wherever possible, to nudge them to participate in the scheme, the source said.

The Indian Express had reported on September 28 that the Department had sent out a series of e-mails and messages to them, sharing specific information about the ownership of overseas stocks, bank accounts or assets. The e-mails had been sent to the taxpayers with the subject line — ‘Important advisory: opportunity for voluntary compliance regarding FAST-DS, 2026’, adding that it was a system-generated communication.

Sharing foreign assets, income between countries

The details about foreign assets and income are shared between the countries in line with international reporting frameworks such as the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), aimed to tackle tax evasion by increasing transparency and cooperation among tax authorities globally.

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Under CRS and FATCA, India receives detailed information about financial accounts held by its residents in foreign jurisdictions, which includes account holder’s name, address, and tax identification number (TIN), account number and balance, and income details such as interest, dividends, and other financial proceeds.

While the tax disclosure window, FAST-DS, has been launched to facilitate disclosure of undisclosed overseas assets, it has also resulted in doubts and questions as individuals face high fees and penalties to participate in the scheme. The problem is more acute for salaried individuals who have received restricted stock units (RSUs) or ESOPs and have not reported them before.

Even for cases where there has not been any actual gain, the employees will now be required to pay Rs 1 lakh for disclosing under the new scheme, which is being seen as too steep an amount as a penalty by many. ESOPs are an important salary component for salaried employees in many sectors, especially those working in the tech sector, startups, and foreign companies.

The scheme applies to two broad categories: i) undisclosed and never-before-taxed foreign income or asset located outside India up to Rs 1 crore; ii) asset up to Rs 5 crore located outside India, which was already offered to tax or was acquired when the assessee was a non-resident, but not declared in the relevant schedule of the income tax return. Under the first category, an assessee needs to pay 30% of fair market value (FMV) of assets or 30% of undisclosed income as tax and 30% as additional income tax in lieu of penalty, while for the second category, the disclosure fee is Rs 1 lakh.

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As per the Department, a valid declaration brings immunity from further assessment, penalty and prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 (Black Money Act). If taxpayers report accounted assets and income on payment of Rs 1 lakh, they will not have to pay Rs 10 lakh each year prescribed in the Black Money Act.