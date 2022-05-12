In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe

MARKET REGULATOR Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) took up the contentious issue of being granted the power to tap telephones, as one of the key measures “to improve investigating mechanisms” in a “fast-evolving, complex world”, during a recent interaction with the Parliament Standing Committee on Finance, members of the panel told The Indian Express.

Members of the Standing Committee said the issue came up during a “study tour” meeting with SEBI in Mumbai on May 6, which was attended by the regulator’s chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and other members.

The MPs said, however, that the Standing Committee is yet to decide whether it would prepare a “SEBI specific” report and possibly add the power of telephone interception as one of its recommendations. Over the years, SEBI has been seeking to be added to the list of 10 agencies with telephone interception powers to put it on par with its global counterparts such as the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

The CBI, Intelligence Bureau, Enforcement Directorate and Central Board of Direct Taxes are among the agencies that are currently authorised to tap phones. According to SEBI officials, they are authorised only to only access CDRs (Call Detail Records).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Standing Committee chairman and BJP MP Jayant Sinha said that during the “study tour”, the panel held detailed discussions with RBI and SEBI, focusing on ways to strengthen regulators.

On the discussion about SEBI being allowed to tap phones under existing norms, Sinha said: “This was one of the topics discussed. The whole idea was looking at ways to improve investigating mechanisms for regulators in a fast-evolving complex world.”

Sinha said that a follow-up meeting on this issue and other suggestions taken up in Mumbai with SEBI have not been yet placed on the agenda of future meetings of the Standing Committee.

Another panel member who attended the meeting, Congress MP Manish Tewari, described SEBI’s response on the topic of phone-tapping powers as “passionate”.

“SEBI officials said they had been repeatedly asking the Government for interception powers. We discussed how incidents of insider trading and front running were on the increase in India but SEBI had limited means of building up evidence against offenders,” he said.

Adding a word of caution, however, Tewari said: “Of course, with all powers such as those of phone- tapping, the right balance has to be found especially in the light of the fact that the Supreme Court is presently hearing the petition on allegations of misuse of the Pegasus spyware.”

Among the MPs who took part in the SEBI meeting was Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, who recalled that SEBI officials appeared to be “very keen” on telephone interception as a tool to improve their investigative prowess.

“The subject of improving efficiency and empowering the market regulator is still under discussion between SEBI and the Standing Committee. But since this was an informal briefing meeting, no report has been prepared,” he said. SEBI officials declined to comment on the interaction with the Standing Committee. The recommendation for SEBI to be granted the power to tap phones and other electronic communication was first made in 2018 by a committee headed by former law secretary T K Vishwanathan. Subsequently, it was decided that the SEBI Board would approach the Government with a formal request but there has been no concrete progress on the issue since then.