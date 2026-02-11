In boost to India’s N-security, NTPC, CCTE explore development & deployment of thorium-based fuel ANEEL: DAE

The Department of Atomic Energy has said that state-owned NTPC Ltd and Chicago-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) are exploring the “development and deployment of a thorium-based fuel” for existing nuclear stations in India, subject to regulatory clearances.

Clean Core Thorium Energy, only the second American company to have secured an export license from the US Department of Energy (DAE) to sell nuclear technology to India in nearly two decades, has developed a thorium-based fuel, called ANEEL or Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life, that can be deployed in the country’s Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at scale.

The combination of thorium with small amounts of enriched uranium — and the promise of its use in PHWRs — will enhance India’s energy security by using domestically available thorium, and improving safety and proliferation resistance. It could also reduce nuclear waste.