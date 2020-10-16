Import of air conditioners with refrigerants banned

“Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ... is amended from free to prohibited,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. (File)

India will no longer be able to import air conditioners (ACs) with refrigerants, as the government no Thursday banned their imports — a move that comes in the midst of India’s campaign to be self-reliant by promoting domestic manufacturing of such goods.

“Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants … is amended from free to prohibited,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Non-essential electronic goods have been under the purview of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry since the government decided to push for self reliance in various sectors this year. Air conditioners, specifically, have been singled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example of a segment where self-reliance was required. “We import more than 30 per cent of our demand for air conditioners. We have to reduce it fast,” he said in June while discussing the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

In July, the government imposed restrictions on the imports of various colour TV sets as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.