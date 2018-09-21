IL&FS to seek reappointment of joint MD & CEO

The board of directors of IL&FS will seek the reappointment of Arun Saha, joint MD and CEO of the group, for a further five years, till March 26, 2023, at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM). According to the notice issued to shareholders ahead of the AGM on September 29, the board will seek shareholders’ approval for Saha’s reappointment on his existing terms and conditions.

The board also says Saha is in the process of grooming the next line of leadership at IL&FS as part of a succession planning programme to ensure a smooth transition. Saha is also member of various committees within IL&FS, including the Risk Management Committee which failed to conduct a single meeting last year, according to the company’s annual report.

Further, the IL&FS board believes that in view of the “expanse of IL&FS Group…the quantum of systematic monitoring and implementation of various policies and procedures” has become critical and will need continuity of leadership to achieve the desired results.

IL&FS, on September 6, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had barred the company from accessing the commercial paper market till February 28, 2019.

Besides, the central bank also warned IL&FS Financial Services to reduce its loan exposure to group companies, since it had breached the regulatory limits. RBI’s sanction came after the company could not repay commercial papers due on August 28 and August 30, which it settled in full on August 31. According to the Reserve Bank Commercial Paper Directions, 2017, an issuer, who has defaulted on a CP, cannot access the CP market for six months from the date of the repayment of the defaulted obligation. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App