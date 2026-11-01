IL&FS moves NCLT to recover Rs 185.87 crore from former directors

In a significant move, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, seeking directions to recover Rs 185.87 crore in excess managerial remuneration from former directors of IL&FS, IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL).

The recovery exercise has yielded a poor response, according to the application. The three companies had identified Rs 187.01 crore as refundable but had recovered only Rs 91.08 lakh, including amounts paid by two independent directors after accounting for taxes. This represents less than 0.5% of the total liability. No refund has been made by any of the former managerial personnel, the application stated.

The company has named 23 former directors and managerial personnel in its application, including former IL&FS chairman Ravi Parthasarathy, former vice-chairman and managing director Hari Sankaran, former joint managing director Arun Kumar Saha and several former independent directors. The list also includes former executives of IFIN and ITNL. Parthasarathy passed away in April 2022.

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IL&FS, which collapsed in 2018 with a fund-based debt burden of approximately Rs 94,215 crore, saw a government-appointed board take charge in October that year. The new board had said it had resolved approximately Rs 50,387 crore of group debt as of June 30, 2026.

The latest application, dated October 28, 2026, has sought a direction from the NCLT declaring the identified payments as excess remuneration and directing the former directors to refund the amounts. It has also sought an interim direction requiring them to deposit the disputed sums in separate interest-bearing fixed deposit accounts pending disposal of the application.

Profits turn losses

The clawback relates to remuneration paid between 2013-14 and 2017-18, when the three companies reported profits in their original financial statements. However, a forensic exercise to reopen and recast their accounts fundamentally changed the picture, turning the reported profits into substantial losses.

The recasting was ordered by the NCLT in January 2019 after the government alleged that the companies’ financial statements did not reflect their true financial position. The exercise covered five financial years, from 2013-14 to 2017-18, and was undertaken by appointed chartered accountancy firms and auditors. The recast financial statements were subsequently taken on record by the NCLT in June 2024.

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IL&FS, which had originally reported cumulative profits of Rs 1,865.73 crore over the five years, ended up reporting cumulative losses of Rs 9,415.24 crore after the accounts were recast. IFIN’s reported cumulative profits of Rs 1,246.33 crore turned into losses of Rs 1,628.44 crore, while ITNL’s original profits of Rs 1,015.67 crore were replaced by losses of Rs 5,655.22 crore.

The revised financial position meant that the remuneration paid to directors on the basis of the originally reported profits exceeded the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

The IL&FS application has argued that Section 199 of the Companies Act requires recovery of excess remuneration from former or serving managing directors, whole-time directors, managers and chief executive officers when financial statements are restated on account of fraud or non-compliance. Section 197(9), meanwhile, requires any director, including independent and non-executive directors, to refund remuneration received beyond the prescribed limits.

Recovery dispute

The recovery battle has been going on for more than two years. IL&FS and its subsidiaries issued notices to former directors in February and August 2024, followed by reminders in March, April, May and June 2025. However, the response has largely been one of resistance.

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The former directors have challenged the recovery demands on several grounds. They have argued that the original remuneration was approved and paid on the basis of audited financial statements, that the recast accounts cannot retrospectively invalidate those payments, and that the companies have not provided adequate information and calculations.

IL&FS has rejected these objections, maintaining that the recast accounts are final under Section 130(2) of the Companies Act and have been taken on record by the NCLT. It has said that detailed calculations and relevant financial information have been shared with the former directors.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has backed the recovery effort. In February 2024, it directed the companies to initiate recovery, noting that the money could be used in the resolution process for distribution among creditors. In March 2026, the ministry reiterated that even independent directors who received excess remuneration would have to return it.

The companies subsequently approached the MCA in August 2026, seeking support for recovery and appropriate legal action. The ministry responded on September 9, referring to its earlier directions.