Monday, Feb 06, 2023
IL&FS initiates interim payout of Rs 3,200 cr in IFIN

Of the total Rs 3,200 crore, around Rs 2,250 crore is being paid to a combination of 28 public sector units, private and foreign banks.

With the IFIN pay-out, the Group would have paid around Rs 5,100 crore on interim basis to eligible creditors across these three companies, the release said.

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Group Monday said it has initiated an interim distribution payout of Rs 3,200 crore in IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN).

Around Rs 950 crore will be paid to over 500 public debenture holders, public funds (including EPFO, Army Group Insurance etc) and others, the Group said in a release.

IL&FS has already completed the interim distribution pay-out of Rs 623.3 crore for Rapid Metro Gurgaon Ltd (RMGL) and Rs 1,273 crore for Rapid Metrorail Gurgaon South Ltd (RMGSL) for eligible financial creditors.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 04:15 IST
