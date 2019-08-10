IKEA e-comm operations in Mumbai soon, says CEO

IKEA will soon launch online ordering and delivery services in Mumbai and later in Pune and Hyderabad, said Peter Betzel, CEO, IKEA India, on Friday at a function to mark one year of operations at Hyderabad, its only store in India. “Our next destination is Mumbai where we will soon start our e-commerce journey enabling us to meet many more customers, followed by Hyderabad and Pune going online,” Betzel said.

“Last year, this day IKEA opened doors of its first store in India to the many people of Hyderabad. The day was a landmark moment for IKEA witnessing more than 40,000 visitors on the first day of the store opening, It is very special that we have completed a year of retail operations successfully in India,’’ he said.

Aurelie Raimon, store manager at IKEA Hyderabad said that of the workforce of 820 at the Hyderabad store, 41 per cent are women.

“18 different languages are spoken at the store. IKEA is highly focused on sustainability. Some of the sustainability measures that were taken during the last year at the store include installation of 1,973 solar panels on the store’s rooftop. Closing the loop on food waste from the store is a big focus, a bio-digester has been installed at the store to that end,’’ Raimon said.