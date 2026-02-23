Fraud an isolated case, will spare no one: IDFC Bank; shares fall 10%

Private sector IDFC Bank, which reported a Rs 590 crore fraud in its Haryana branch over the weekend, said Monday the bank is in full control and transactions across the country will happen smoothly. IDFC Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan said the bank “will spare no one and will get to the bottom” of the fraud. “We will move diligently and very fast… we will scan every nook and corner to see any employees are involved,” he said in a conference call.

IDFC Bank shares tanked 10 per cent to Rs 75.21 when the market opened for trading on Monday. “It was a physical transaction and not a digital transaction… and it happened with the concurrence of some employees. This is something we will manage and handle comfortably. There was no system error,” Vaidyanathan said. The amount involved will largely be around Rs 590 crore, the bank said.