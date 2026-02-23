Fraud an isolated case, will spare no one: IDFC Bank; shares fall 10%

Bank MD Vaidyanathan assures full control and swift action

Written by: George Mathew
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 10:55 AM IST
IDFC Bank shares tanked 10 per cent to Rs 75.21 when the market opened for trading on Monday.IDFC Bank shares tanked 10 per cent to Rs 75.21 when the market opened for trading on Monday.
Make us preferred source on Google

Private sector IDFC Bank, which reported a Rs 590 crore fraud in its Haryana branch over the weekend, said Monday the bank is in full control and transactions across the country will happen smoothly. IDFC Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan said the bank “will spare no one and will get to the bottom” of the fraud. “We will move diligently and very fast… we will scan every nook and corner to see any employees are involved,” he said in a conference call.

IDFC Bank shares tanked 10 per cent to Rs 75.21 when the market opened for trading on Monday. “It was a physical transaction and not a digital transaction… and it happened with the concurrence of some employees. This is something we will manage and handle comfortably. There was no system error,” Vaidyanathan said. The amount involved will largely be around Rs 590 crore, the bank said.

Also read | IDFC First Bank reports Rs 590-crore fraud by its staff in accounts held by Haryana govt

IDFC First Bank on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the bank. The bank has reported the matter to the banking regulator RBI and also filed a police complaint.

“This is a specific isolated incident that happened in one branch. Clearly some employees were involved and external parties were also involved,” the bank said. The bank said it has appointed KPMG to initiate an independent forensic audit in this matter.

The forensic audit process will take four to five weeks, the bank said. “We run the bank very conservatively. This (fraud) is a collusion of individuals,” Vaidyanathan said.

The bank said it is well capitalised and the profitability is on a positive trajectory. It’s also expecting improvement in the net interest margin.

IFDC Bank’s branch network has grown by 5 time since merger in December 2018 — from 206 branches to 1,002 branches as on March 31, 2025. The bank made a net profit of Rs 502 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Mukul roy
Former Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy passes away
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
paragliding
The blood pressure benchmark: Why 140/90 is the red line for paragliding
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
The blood pressure benchmark: Why 140/90 is the red line for paragliding
paragliding
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement