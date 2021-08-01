IDFC First Bank logs Rs 630-cr Q1 loss on Covid provisioning

The bank expects to collect a reasonable proportion of these dues in due course, it added.

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the April-June quarter due to provisioning measures for cushioning the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 93.55 crore in the year-ago quarter ended in June 2020 and that of Rs 127.81 crore in the previous quarter ended in March 2021.

“Net loss of Rs 630 crore for Q1FY22 is because of prudent provisions for Covid wave 2.0. Covid provision pool increased from Rs 375 crore to Rs 725 crore during the current quarter on a prudent basis to act as a cushion for Covid impact,” IDFC First Bank said in a release.

