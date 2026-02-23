IDFC FIRST Bank fraud: ‘Watching the developments, no systemic issue’, says RBI Governor

IDFC First Bank Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the bank. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A day after IDFC FIRST Bank reported a Rs 590-crore fraud to stock exchanges, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank is watching the developments and there is “no systemic issue”.

“We do not comment on any individual bank or regulated entity. We are watching the developments. There is no systemic issue,” he told reporters in a meeting after the customary post-Budget meeting of the RBI’s central board of directors.

IDFC First Bank Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the bank. The bank has reported the matter to the banking regulator RBI and also filed a police complaint.