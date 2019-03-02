ICICI-Videocon case: Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot appear before ED

Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, in Mumbai for questioning in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case on Saturday.

Advertising

This comes a day after an ED team from New Delhi searched the South Mumbai residence of Chanda Kochhar, and the offices of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd run by her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in sanctioning of loans by ICICI Bank when Chanda Kochhar was at the helm.

On Friday, the ED team also searched premises of Matix Group headed by Nishant Kanodia, Videocon promoted by Venugopal Dhoot, and the residence of Dhoot. Earlier this month, the agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act taking cognisance of a CBI complaint filed against the Kochhars, Dhoot and some of their firms. During the searches, the ED team recorded statements of Dhoot and the Kochhars, sources told The Indian Express.

ICICI Bank and Chanda Kochhar have been under regulatory scrutiny after The Indian Express first reported on March 29, 2018, that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. On December 8, 2017, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry into sanctioning of the loan. The amount was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon secured from a consortium of 20 banks led by SBI. Almost 86 per cent of the Rs 3,250 crore loan (Rs 2,810 crore) remained unpaid. The Videocon account was declared an NPA in 2017.

Advertising

Apart from this, NuPower got investments of Rs 325 crore from Mauritius-based Firstland Holdings, a firm owned by Kanodia, son-in-law of Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia. Investments from Ruia’s son-in-law’s firm into NuPower started in December 2010. Incidentally, the same month ICICI Bank was lead banker in a consortium of Indian banks that extended a $530-million loan to Essar Steel Minnesota LLC on December 29, 2010. This loan was later classified as NPA. In 2013, Firstland sold its stake in NuPower to DH Renewables, another Mauritius-based company.