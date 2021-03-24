‘IBC resumption to lead to uptick in cases, pre-packs need of the hour’

Pre-packs allow for the management of a distressed firm to retain control while creditors negotiate a resolution plan with either existing promoters or a third party.

THE LIFTING of the suspension on new insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on March 25 is set to lead to a large uptick in insolvency cases, according to experts who noted that the prompt inclusion of a pre-pack mechanism would help reduce the increased burden on insolvency courts.

Pre-packs allow for the management of a distressed firm to retain control while creditors negotiate a resolution plan with either existing promoters or a third party.

The Central government had last year suspended the initiation of insolvency for any defaults occurring post March 24, 2020 for one year as part of a Covid relief package, leading to a sharp fall in new insolvency cases — with only 161 cases being admitted in the first half of the fiscal. The government had also increased the default threshold for insolvency initiation from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore to prevent smaller firms from having to go through insolvency.

“Recovery in stock market and revival in the Indian economy post-government measures gives lot of confidence to creditors that they will be able to attract suitors for distressed assets. The scenario was uncertain in September 2020 and creditors were not sure of finding resolution for stressed cases,” said Rajiv Chandak, partner, Deloitte India.

Chandak noted that the banks prefer IBC as a resolution mechanism over loan restructuring as the process provides a corporate debtor with a clean slate. He noted that the introduction of pre-packs would allow quicker insolvency resolution as well help reduce the case burden on National Company Law Tribunals.

Experts also said public sector banks, in particular, preferred IBC as it is a binding market-based mechanism. Manoj Kumar, partner at Corporate Professionals, said the increased threshold of Rs 1 crore would likely give smaller firms more time before their defaults reach the threshold level, by which time the government may introduce a pre-pack insolvency scheme for MSMEs.

“Most MSMEs have small-sized loans and payouts on a quarterly basis and it may take two-three quarters for them to hit the threshold,” said Kumar, noting that this could be why the government chose to lift the suspension in the absence of a special insolvency framework for MSME.

Misha, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. said banks would be prudent about initiating insolvency post the end of the suspension taking into account adverse economic conditions.