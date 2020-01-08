IBBI amends norms to exclude ineligible persons from settlement process

In the event of liquidation of a company, the secured creditors would also have to pay their share of costs such as liquidation process costs and workmen dues within 90 days of commencement of liquidation against the corporate debtor, the IBBI said in its amended regulations. In the event of liquidation of a company, the secured creditors would also have to pay their share of costs such as liquidation process costs and workmen dues within 90 days of commencement of liquidation against the corporate debtor, the IBBI said in its amended regulations.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on Tuesday notified amended regulations for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which clarified that any person who is ineligible to submit resolution plans for a corporate debtor shall also not be allowed to be a part of any settlement with the lenders.

Moreover, in case of liquidation, the lenders would also be barred from selling assets of the company to any person who was ineligible to submit any plans for corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

The secured creditor shall also pay excess of realised value within 180 days of commencement of liquidation. If the secured creditor fails to pay the said amounts within 90 or 180 days, as the case may be, the asset will become a part of the Liquidation Estate.

Any unclaimed dividends and undistributed proceeds from liquidation of the company shall be kept in a separate liquidation account before an application for dissolution of the company is moved by the liquidator.

“A liquidator, who fails to deposit any amount into the corporate liquidation account under this regulation, shall deposit the same along with interest thereon at the rate of twelve per cent per annum from the due date of deposit till the date of deposit,” the IBBI said in its notification.

