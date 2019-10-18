IAG to sell entire 26% stake in

Insurance Australia Group (IAG), the joint-venture partner of SBI General Insurance, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its entire 26 per cent stake in the non-life insurer for approximately Rs 3,078 crore. While Premji Invest will acquire 16.01 per cent, Warburg Pincus Group plans to buy the remaining 9.9 per cent in the general insurance company. With this stake sale, SBI General Insurance is now valued at nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

SBI General Insurance, which was planning for its initial public offering (IPO) in the current financial year, has postponed its plan for now. “With new investors coming in IPO which was planned for FY20 will be pushed by another 15-18 months,” said a senior company executive. SBI General Insurance has a market share of 3.24 per cent up to September 2019, showed the Irdai data.

Post the stake sale, subject to regulatory approvals, SBI will continue to hold 70 per cent in the company. While 16.01 per cent will be with Napean Opportunities LLP (an affiliate of Premji Invest) and WP Honey Wheat Investment will hold 9.99 per cent. Another 2.35 per cent and 1.65 per cent will be with PI Opportunities Fund-1 and Axis New Opportunities AIF – I, respectively. Peter Harmer, managing director and chief executive officer, IAG, said, “With our sharpened focus on our core territories of Australia and New Zealand, now is the right time for IAG to exit its investment in SBIG.” —FE