IAA Congress to discuss ‘higher purpose’ for brands

The International Advertising Association (IAA) World Congress, which will be held at Kochi between February 20 and 22, is themed around the growing need for brands “to have a higher purpose”, a statement by the IAA said. The gathering will be addressed by 35 speakers discussing topics that would appeal to professionals in areas of marketing, advertising, media and technology.

Advertising

“The IAA is an 80 year institution headquartered in New York, having a presence in 55 countries, and having as its constituent’s advertisers, advertising agencies and the media. The World Congress is held every alternate year in important destinations around the world. I am very pleased that the 44th World Congress is being held in India … I am expecting about 2,000 delegates from India and around the world to come to this Congress. Incidentally this is the first time that the IAA World Congress is being held in India,” said Srinivasan Swamy, chairman and world president, IAA.

IAA said that Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, Unilever CEO Paul Polman, Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf, non-executive chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, CEO of Softbank Investment Advisors Rajeev Misra and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar are scheduled to address the summit.

“Some of the other speakers include tennis great Andre Agassi, Vijay Amritraj, Alibaba Group Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Tung, Facebook VP of global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson, co-founder of Skype Jonas Kjellberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBDO Worldwide Andrew Robertson and Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy Worldwide Piyush Pandey will embellish the occasion,” the IAA statement said.