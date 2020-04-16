I-T refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore issued in a week: CBDT

The CBDT has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to around Rs 4,250 crore as on April 14, 2020. The CBDT has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to around Rs 4,250 crore as on April 14, 2020.

Following last week’s announcement to fast-track issuance of pending income tax refunds, over 10.2 lakh refunds worth Rs 4,250 crore have been issued by the Income Tax Department within a week, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said.

As a relief measure to individuals and businesses hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Finance Ministry had last week said it will fast track issuance of pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, expected to benefit about 14 lakh taxpayers.

The CBDT has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totalling to around Rs 4,250 crore as on April 14, 2020. About 1.75 lakh more refunds are in the process of issuance in this week, a statement said. “These refunds will get credited directly to the taxpayer bank account in 5-7 business days from issuance,” it said. The CBDT, the apex body on matters on personal income tax and corporate tax, issued 2.50 crore refunds totalling Rs 1.84 lakh crore in last financial year.

