Thursday, February 17, 2022
I-T searches former NSE MD accused of sharing confidential info with yogi

Ramkrishna is in the news after a recent Sebi order said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the exchange's group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (MD).

By: PTI |
Updated: February 17, 2022 12:24:49 pm
Former MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna. (Express photo)

The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided premises linked to former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation against her and others, official sources said.

Editorial |SEBI’s order points to glaring governance lapses at stock exchange, calls for instituting checks and balances

Officials said the searches are aimed to check charges of tax evasion and financial irregularities against her and others.

Apart from this, the order said, Ramkrishna had shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange’s employees.

Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of NSE from April, 2013 to December, 2016.

