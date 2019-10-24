I-T Dept detects Rs 1,000 crore ‘tax evasion’

The income tax department has detected alleged tax evasion of over Rs 1,000 crore after conducting searches against a Delhi-based business group that is under its scanner for hawala dealings with links to the multi-crore VVIP chopper scam case, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said Wednesday.

Advertising

The business group that was searched is engaged in various e-governance projects and financial services and has a presence in several cities of the country and also in Dubai, the CBDT said in its statement.

“The search and seizure action have led to unearthing of several incriminating evidence establishing large scale tax evasion, hawala transaction and money laundering by the said taxpayer group. The group has taken recourse to use of shell companies based in Delhi/Kolkata to route unaccounted money,” it said.

Preliminary enquiries revealed the quantum of accommodation entries and hawala transactions to be more than Rs 1,000 crore and the department suspects tax evasion and money laundering by the accused, it said.

Advertising

The CBDT said it had earlier conducted search on entities related to fertiliser procurement of the group.

“Investigations revealed that huge amount of commission was being collected in Dubai through shell companies of a Dubai-based operator who is also an accused in a VVIP chopper scam. A part of such commission was laundered back to India through the aforesaid Delhi based group,” it said.

The tax department had earlier in July also conducted searches against entities involved in the chopper scam, claiming funds were received through shell companies from Dubai-based operator Rajiv Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.