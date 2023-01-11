Hyundai launches all-electric IONIQ 5 at Auto Expo; priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

With an aim to bolster its presence in the country’s electric vehicle space, Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday unveiled its all-electric SUV model IONIQ 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.

Priced at Rs 44.95 lakh, the model is based on the company’s dedicated battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform).

The carmaker, which already sells one EV model–Kona Electric– in the country, announced that the introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh for IONIQ 5 would only apply to the first 500 customers.

The company claims the model offers a range of 631 KM per full charge. The car is powered with a 72.6 kWh high voltage battery pack with high-density battery cells and a compact battery pack construct.

“Hyundai IONIQ 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability,” said Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO, Unsoo Kim, while launching the model at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

He added that the model would pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility and build customer confidence in such technologies.

Initially, the model would be launched in three colours: gravity gold matte, Optic white and Midnight black pearl. Hyundai claims that the model comes along with several earthy elements, such as bio paint, eco-processed leather, eco-friendly fabric and 100 per cent recyclable paperette from HDPE.

Besides boasting of features like a multi-charge system and fast battery charging, the model comes equipped with six airbags and electric parking brake to add to its safety features.

The launch comes in the wake of the announcement made by Hyundai earlier of investing Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.