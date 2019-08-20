Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price, features, specifications revealed at India launch event

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the South Korean company’s new compact hatchback, has been priced in India starting from Rs 4.99 lakh for the base petrol variant and 6.70 lakh for the diesel variant. The top-spec variants will cost Rs 7.13 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh for petrol and diesel, respectively.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an upgraded version of the popular Grand i10 which is likely to be phased out after the BS6 norms kick in from next year. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is currently available in two engine options — 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and the 1.2-litre CRDi diesel. Booking for the Grand i10 Nios has already begun. The hatchback is also available with Automated Manua Transmission (AMT).

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes in a new sleeker version with new front grille, an eight-inch touch screen, rear AC vents, wireless charging, smart key with push button. Also available in higher variants are LED daytime running lamps, fog lamps, a floating roof, and a new alloy wheel design. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be available in eight colour options — Polar White, Alpha Blue, Typhoon Siver, Aqua Teal, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, Polar White Dual Tone, Aqua Teal Dual Tone.

The company claimed fuel efficiency of 20.7 km/litre for the 1.2 litre petrol manual variants and 20.5 km/litre for the AMT versions. The 1.2 litre diesel manual and AMT variants come with fuel efficiency of 26.2 km/litre, it added.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO SS Kim said the new model is a made in India product for the global market.

“The launch of Grand i10 Nios will stand for our commitment to the Indian market and fulfil our promise of creating a happy life for our customers,” he added.

The company expects to sell around 7,000 units of the model to begin with. It will also continue to offer Grand i10, which currently sells over 10,000 units a month.

Kim said the Grand i10 Nios will further enhance the company’s portfolio in the compact segment, which accounts for over 50 per cent of the total PV sales in India at present, and help the company grow its market share, which currently stands at 19.4 per cent.

“We still believe that in the next five years the segment will be the dominant segment in Indian car market,” he said adding the new offering will target millennials while the existing Grand i10 would be offered for customers in tier II and III cities, where there is still demand for affordable feature-rich compact cars.

Till date, Hyundai has sold around 2.72 million units of Grand i10 across the globe.

Petrol:

Era: Rs. 4.99 lakh

Magna: Rs. 5.84 lakh / Rs. 6.37 lakh (AMT)

Sportz: Rs. 6.38 lakh / Rs. 6.98 lakh (AMT) / Rs. 6.68 lakh (Dual-Tone)

Asta: Rs. 7.13 lakh

Diesel:

Magna: Rs. 6.70 lakh

Sportz: Rs. Rs. 7.85 lakh (Dual-Tone)

Asta: Rs. 7.99 lakh

*(Ex-showroom price)

with PTI inputs