scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Hyderabad infrastructure company to build Mongolia’s first greenfield oil refinery

A part of an initiative of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the refinery will receive a line of credit from the government.

Hyderabad infrastructure company to build Mongolia’s first greenfield oil refinery (Representational image)

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has bagged a project to build Mongolia’s first greenfield oil refinery, on the outskirts of the capital city, Ulaanbaatar. The project is aimed at reducing the East Asian country’s dependency on Russian oil imports.

Officials said that the company would provide EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services and EPC-3 (captive power plants) at a cost of $790 million using advanced technology. The project is part of the development partnership administration initiative of India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The refinery would be built using a line of credit from the central government.

Engineers India Limited is the project management consultant for this G2G partnership project. In the years to come, the officials said, this refinery will open up a number of employment opportunities, supporting the growth of nearby small industries.

A statement from the company said, “This downstream project is of enormous importance and marks a critical turning point in the relationship between India and Mongolia and in MEIL’s expansion strategy in the hydrocarbons sector. In addition, the project will bring economic prosperity and energy independence to Mongolia.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...Premium
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...

A pipeline and a power plant are part of the refinery’s operations. Company officials said the refinery would be able to process 30,000 barrels of crude oil every day, or 1.5 million tonnes annually, reducing Mongolia’s dependency on Russian oil. It would help the country meet its needs for petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and liquefied petroleum gas.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 10:20:05 pm
Next Story

Imran believes PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal were behind attack on him: Khan’s close aide

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement