HUL creates end-to-end digital transformation system: Chairman-MD Sanjiv Mehta

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Saturday said over 80 experiments are underway to accelerate the company’s journey on digital transformation,

HUL has created a full-fledged end-to-end digital transformation programme that will redefine the ways of working going forward, HUL chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta said in his address to the shareholders at the 86th AGM. The company has set up a digital council comprising a cross-functional team of leaders, for its ‘Reimagining HUL’.

“With the world changing at a furious pace, we are continually adapting to remain future-fit. We will continue to leverage Unilever’s global knowledge and our deep local understanding to serve our consumers better be it through path-breaking innovations or our expertise in new channels,” he said.

On the FMCG sector, Mehta said faster economic growth and technological changes provide an exciting future for the industry. “Despite being one of the fastest growing markets globally for FMCG products in recent times, the per capita FMCG consumption spend in our country is still amongst the lowest in the world, giving the sector a long runway for growth, Mehta said.

“Key factors like rising affluence, changing family structures, emerging new large cities and a young working population will positively impact growth of the industry,” he said.

He noted that if the country can bend the growth curve and deliver a consistent growth rate of 9 percent and above, it could transform into a $10 trillion economy by 2032.

On the rapidly evolving technology and its use at workplaces, Mehta said, “Re-skilling of our workforce will become a national priority. Machines will augment human cognition and it will be imperative for companies to optimally leverage human talent and machines at the same time”.

He noted that HUL’s focus is on reimagining itself from the lens of portfolio, organisation, capabilities and culture. “We are clear that we do not want to simply follow, we will lead the change,” he said.