How Walmart-owned PhonePe’s recent funding could bring it regulatory scrutiny

Written by Anmol Choubey

Walmart-owned PhonePe has recently raised over Rs. 740 crore. While the news made headlines, it brings another question — whether it violates the government’s PN3 guidelines.

The company has recently reportedly registered as an Indian entity, ahead of a probable listing, however its funding is through Chinese tech giant Tencent, which makes it eligible to go through the PN3 approval process.

Here’s a look at how the company has been bending the rules, one step at a time.

Last year, the company had concluded a $700 million funding round, including $50 million from Chinese tech giant Tencent. PhonePe’s funding came from three investors – Walmart, Tencent and Tiger Global – across two tranches worth $350 million in 2020 and 2021.

This funding came through even after the Indian government introduced strict guidelines to regulate funding from neighbouring countries as part of its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy review (Press Note 3) in 2020.

Even if one was to look beyond its registration as an Indian entity, the PN3 applies to foreign companies having subsidiaries in India. With this, companies like Walmart need to take approval of any investment into its subsidiaries like Flipkart or step down subsidiaries like PhonePe.

Advertisement

Several reports suggested that PhonePe did not intend to use the money it got from Tencent for its India operations, citing restrictions imposed by the government on FDI from countries that share a land border with India. The legitimacy of the funding is now questionable as per the PN3 guidelines. After registering as an Indian entity, the company has to declare the Tencent funding and seek the government’s approval on the same.

This regulatory scrutiny is also important because currently PhonePe has deep access into the Indian financial users’ data because of its stronghold in UPI. Being a foreign controlled company, PhonePe has a market share of 47% while Google Pay 35% on the basis of volume of transactions. This means that over 80% of UPI transactions in India are controlled by foreign entities.